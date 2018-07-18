Orange Is the New Black showrunner reveals she is 'leaning towards ending show after season seven'

New York: Orange Is the New Black showrunner Jenji Kohan has hinted that the seventh season of the Netflix series could very well be its last.

Kohan, who is also attached as the show's executive producer, said she has an ending in her mind which she "will not share".

"I haven't made a final decision yet, but I'm leaning toward ending it after seven - although the nature of the show is one that can go on and on because you can bring in new people."

"I think I do (have an ending). And I will not share it," she told The New York Times ahead of season five's debut.

Back in February 2016, the streaming giant renewed the hit prison drama for three seasons taking it through to season seven with executive producer and showrunner Jenji Kohan also committed to stay with the show until the seventh season.

Orange Is the New Black returns for season six on 27 July.

"Although the show has moved away from Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) to become more of an ensemble piece, Piper is still effectively the lead character of the show given that it's based on Piper Kerman's memoir," reports Digital Spy.

(Also Read: Orange is the New Black Season 5: the drama is grimmer, faster, and more chaotic)

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 11:19 AM