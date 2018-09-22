You are here:

Watch: Netflix's Maniac sees Emma Stone, Jonah Hill's characters sign up for a dubious medical experiment

FP Staff

Sep,22 2018 15:44:55 IST

Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie is disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister.

Still from Maniac clip. YouTube screengrab

Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial. The treatment involves taking a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K Mantleray (Justin Theroux), claims can repair anything about the mind be it mental illness or heartbreak.

Though the patients are assured, there will be no complications or side-effects whatsoever, and the experiments will solve all of their problems permanently, things do not go as planned.

Maniac is created by Patrick Somerville, and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Maniac is currently streaming on Netflix. Watch the clip here.

