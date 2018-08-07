Maniac trailer: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in Netflix miniseries about 'some multi-reality brain magic'

The first full length trailer for Netflix's upcoming dark comedy miniseries Maniac is out. The series has been written by novelist Patrick Somerville, directed by Cary Fukunaga (Jane Eyre, Beasts of No Nation, True Detective), and stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Maniac, based on the Norwegian television series of the same name, will have ten episodes and will follow two participants in a drug trial through a series of bizarre, fever dream-like experiences. The official synopsis of the show reads, "An institutionalized man dreams of a new life in a fantasy world."

The trailer opens with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill being asked a series of basic questions like — who they are and what is it that they're doing there. "I'm ink a drug test," says Emma Stone's character. Jonah Hill's character, when asked what he thinks is wrong with him, says, "I'm sick, and I don't matter." The man asking these questions gets angry when asked, "is this therapy now?", and assertively says, "It's not therapy. It's science."

What we see next is a strange experiment that plays innumerable tricks on the mind, distorting reality and presenting the subjects of the experiment with multiple dreams in which they're living absolutely different lives.

Maniac is all set to premiere on Netflix on 21 September.

You can watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 17:10 PM