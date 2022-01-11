The two-minute video talks about eight steps through which social media users can create a song like one of the rapper's tunes.

Musician and producer Anshuman Sharma, who has gained recognition for his videos on how to sound like Prateek Kuhad and Ritviz, is back with another tutorial. This time, the musician released a video on how create a Badshah song in two minutes. The hilarious tutorial has gone viral on social media since it was shared on 10 January.

Watch the viral clip here:

How to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes! pic.twitter.com/MtpILEwgvi — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) January 10, 2022

In the short video, Sharma explains some key components of a typical song composed by Badshah. The two-minute video talks about eight steps through which social media users can create a song like one of the rapper's tunes. The clip prompts users to think about their love of partying and write down some lyrics about the same. Sharma then tells users about adding some chords and synth bass to their song.

The musician then blends all the components together to create a track that sounds like one of Badshah's songs. Since it was uploaded, the hilarious clip has grabbed the attention of social media users, garnering over 42,000 likes and several comments. The clip has been viewed over 947,000 times till date. Among the personalities who reacted on the video was Badshah himself. The rapper retweeted the clip with the caption, “I swear he almost cracked it”.

I swear he almost cracked it 🙈😂 https://t.co/ffJdXH9tU7 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) January 10, 2022

Music composer Salim Merchant also reacted on the video, calling it "crazy".

Crazy 🔥🔥 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) January 10, 2022

Many users found the video hilarious.

ROFL Meanwhile Badshah will be like pic.twitter.com/3SA6fgF2pL — Harsh Upadhyay (@harshbupadhyay) January 10, 2022

Some social media users hailed Sharma's creativity.

It's just so good it's so damn good😂😭

Bhai yeh gana officially release kr de😂 *600b + views* https://t.co/yxQzJwiei3 — savage_suga (@bts_srishti) January 11, 2022

Many people used memes to convey their feelings about the video.

Some people commented that they had made their friends listen to the track without revealing anything about it and their friends taught it was Badshah's new track.

Did an experiment, just made my friend heard this without telling anything and he said, badshah ka naya gana hai kya. https://t.co/oW3Sk7UsEV — Pranshu Pareek (@Iampranshup) January 10, 2022

Badshah has given many hits such as Genda Phool, DJ Waley Babu, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Garmi. His song Jugnu, which was released last year, has over 17 crore views on YouTube till date.

What are your thoughts about the video?