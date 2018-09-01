Watch: Mitron new song Kamariya is a melodious combination of traditional Gujarati folk and funky rap

Nitin Kakkar's Mitron has a new song titled 'Kamariya'. Featuring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra, the Mitron song ushers in a season of celebrations. Composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, 'Kamariya' is a melodious blend of traditional Gujarati folk Garbas and the modern rap.

Bhagnani is seen in his carefree avatar while he tries to woo Kamra while Darshan Raval's voice gives the extra zing to this colourful, vibrant track. Both Bhagnani and Kamra groove to the funky beats of the track, to Mudassar Khan's choreography.

The typical garba suddenly breaks into a brief portion of rap while Jackky tries his best to charm his lady love. The backgrounds for both the settings in the song has been kept full of dazzling hues to indicate the festivities around.

Watch the song here.

A directionless, lazy man, struggling to find his niche forms the core of Jackky Bhagnani-starrer Mitron. The trailer revolved around Jai, essayed by Bhagnani, is depicted as someone who has neither the inclination nor the drive to traverse the beaten path, thus looking for unique ways to make it big in the world.

Presented by Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra, Mitron is slated to release on 14 September.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 12:12 PM