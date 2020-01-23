Watch: Miss Americana trailer sees Taylor Swift's moment of political awakening, attempts to break the 'nice girl' image

Netflix has released the trailer of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated documentary Miss Americana. The film, which gets its title from Swift's track 'Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince' from her seventh album Lover, will premiere on 23 January at the 2020 Sundance Festival.

Directed by Lara Wilson, the film chronicles the shift in Swift's career when she turned into an apolitical polite pop star to an outright activist. The documentary trailer opens with the singer and songwriter in a candid behind-the-scenes footage as she quips, “Throughout my whole career label executives would just say: ‘A nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and says and waves and says thank you.’ I became the person everyone wanted me to be.”

According to Variety, the documentary will prominently focus on singer's political awakening and her decision to break away from media's expectations to not express her opinions, be polite and smile. The trailer seems to include private footage from the year she withdrew from the public eye, before she released her 2017 album 'Reputation'. “No one physically saw me for a year. And that’s what I thought they wanted,” Swift says in the clip. “I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore, and it was my own doing.”

The documentary will also look into her highly publicised - and criticised - break ups with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, as well as share a glimpse into her current relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Check out the trailer here

Miss Americana - Official Trailer · It’s been a long time coming ✨ Out in select theaters and on @NetflixFilm January 31https://t.co/Ot56y6jnCs pic.twitter.com/lGp1mDvBJI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 22, 2020

The Sundance festival describes the documentary as “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life.”

The revealing film also includes a new song that Swift wrote, inspired by the Midterm elections. The tune, titled 'Only The Young', will play during the credits of the documentary, writes Variety.



Miss Americana is set to premiere on Netflix on 31 January.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 12:39:05 IST