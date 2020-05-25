Watch: Manoj Bajpayee recites Milap Milan Zaveri's poem 'Bhagwan Aur Khuda' on communal harmony

Manoj Bajpayee recently took to Twitter to share a video, where he was seen reciting a poem by filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri titled 'Bhagwan Aur Khuda'. The poem is about communal harmony and addresses the futility of conflict between religions.

Composed by Lilo George, the video shows the Family Man actor in a picturesque location in Uttarakhand, where he is currently stuck with his family due to the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.

Check out the poem here

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror , Manoj spoke about his newly-discovered passion for photography and poetry, “Even as a child, I was interested in poetry and theatre only enhanced this interest,” he informs, saying he automatically jots down whatever comes to his mind. “It’s a habit, an exercise, but don’t take the poet in me seriously,” he said.

Manoj was at Ramgarh, Uttrakhand on March 20 for the filming of a web series and had to stay back after the lockdown was announced. He is accompanied by his wife and daughter.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Manoj had said, “My wife Shabana and daughter love this location. I wake up to the chirping of birds and go to different locations with my family in the afternoon. I take a walk and have tea. As I am fond of writing, I am using this time to write poems and stories.”

On the work front, Manoj was last seen in the Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer with Jacqueline Fernandez and Mohit Raina. He will be next seen in Abhishek Sharma's comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, with Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 12:29:44 IST

