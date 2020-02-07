Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari first look, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, unveiled; shooting underway

The makers of Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which went on the floors in January, have revealed the first look from the film on Friday. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the narrative of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari revolves around marriages, and is shot in Mumbai, state reports.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster, which was also reshared by Bajpayee on social media.

Check out the first look poster of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Moviegoers will watch Manoj, Diljit, and Fatima share screen space for the very first time in this quirky comedy on the big screen. Manoj announced the film in December last year.

Abhishek had shared details of the film in an earlier interview with Indo Asian News Service (IANS), where he had stated the film will be a family comedy set in the 1990s, when there were no mobile phones or social media.

Talking about the cast, Abhishek had told Indo Asian News Service, "With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios' first in-house production (hitherto limited to distributing). It's a start-to-finish schedule. We start shooting on 6 January till mid-March, and release it before year-end."

While Manoj last featured in Amazon Prime Video India's much-successful series The Family Man (where he played a suave no-nonsense undercover sleuth oscillating between household chores and deadly missions), Diljit last featured in Good Newwz, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2020 10:35:57 IST