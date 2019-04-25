Watch: Madonna marries Maluma in music video of 'Medellín' from upcoming album Madame X

Madonna, who released the first single 'Medellín' from her upcoming album Madame X on 17 April, has now released its music video. The song, a collaboration with Latin pop artist Maluma has been directed by Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó.

"How could I trust anyone after years of disappointment and betrayal?," the video begins with her monologue as she is shown praying in a chapel. "I will never be what society expects me to be. have seen too much… I cannot turn back. I have been kidnapped, tortured, humiliated and abused. But I still have hope. I still believe in the goodness of humans. Thank god for nature. For the angels that surround me. For the spirit of my mother, who is always protecting. From now on, I am Madame X. And Madame X loves to dance… Because you cannot hit a moving target," she whispers.

As the clip progresses, her alter ego is shown as an eye patch wearing cha-cha intructor, who romances one of her students played by Maluma and eventually marries him in a wild, fancy dress wedding ceremony. The video of the bilingual song ends with the two crossing a countryside on horseback.

Madame X is the pop star's first album since 2015's Rebel Heart. Besides Maluma, the record will also features the likes of Migos' Quavo, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Brazilian musician Anitta, writes Variety.

Madame X releases on 14 June.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 12:15:32 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.