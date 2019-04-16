Madonna to release first single 'Medellin' from upcoming album Madame X on 17 April

Madonna has announced that she will be putting out the first song from her upcoming album, Madame X, on 17 April.

The music icon took to Instagram to share that the first single, titled 'Medellin', is a collaboration between her and Colombian reggaeton singer Maluma.

The 60-year-old singer had dropped the teaser of her brand new LP on YouTube on 14 April, which was captioned "Welcome to the World of Madame X". The clip features a snippet of new music, a narration by Madonna who describes the title character as "a secret agent travelling around the world, changing identity, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places".

The Grammy winning musician did not reveal any more details, but according to Rolling Stone she will may do so when she performs at Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in May.

Madame X is a follow up to the singer's 2015 album, Rebel Heart.

(With input from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 12:56:17 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.