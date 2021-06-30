Loki mid-season trailer starts with highlights from the first three episodes and then shows glimpses of what can be expected from the remaining instalments.

As the fourth episode of Loki premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today, 30 June, the makers recently shared the show's mid-season sneak peek teaser leaving fans excited.

The teaser starts with highlights from the first three episodes and then shows glimpses of what can be expected from the remaining episodes of the show. Tom Hiddleston is seen playing the titular role in the Marvel series.

The teaser begins with moments from the previous episodes showing Mobius trying to team up with Loki in order to catch his variant, Sylvie. After a few glimpses from the third episode, the sneak peek showcases that Loki and Sylvie will be captured by the TVA.

Following this, Loki can also be seen in front of a throne wearing his iconic costume leading to many speculations. The sneak peek promises various twists, turns, mischief and reveals that Loki with Sylvie will escape the doomsday.

Here is the clip

Every Loki has their time 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki continues with new episodes Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fym3tjxrUr — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 28, 2021

For the unversed, the series revolves around the events that take place after Avengers: Endgame and features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow.

Loki premiered on the streaming platform on 9 June and its finale will stream on 14 July. Along with Hiddleston, the series also has Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E Grant, Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino in important roles. Directed by Kate Herron, the show has been produced by Marvel Studios while Michael Waldron is the head writer.

Previously, Hiddleston has played the character of Loki in various Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films like Avengers, Thor, Avengers: Infinity War, and Thor: The Dark World.