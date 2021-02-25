Marvel Studios' Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 11 June

Six episodes long, Loki will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and explore a different version of the story with Hiddleston's titular anti-hero at its centre.

Disney Plus has announced that Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki will release on its platform on 11 June.

Hiddleston has played the character previously in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies like Thor, Avengers, Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Infinity War.

Produced by Marvel Studios, the show has been directed by Kate Herron with Michael Waldron serving as head writer.

Loki will also feature Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E Grant.

The show is the second original series to come out of Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios after WandaVision, which is currently streaming on Disney Plus.

Loki will be followed by shows like Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.