Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy as well as its recently released Hindi remake Kabir Singh, made a few problematic statements, defending his film in an interview with Film Companion. His justifications have not gone down well with most people. Sacred Games actress and television personality Kubbra Sait has taken a dig at the filmmaker now.

Kubbra has shared two videos on Twitter as a sardonic reply to Vanga's statement that slapping each other is merely another expression of love. In the first clip, Sait is seen along with producer Goldie Behl, where they are slapping each other. As a caption, Kubbra writes, "This is what love will look like if men and WOMEN are taught that slapping is being emotional."

She even shared a post on Instagram, citing Behl's phrase which says, "If you can’t slap, touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see emotion."

In another video, Kubbra is seen slapping herself as a form of expressing self-love.

I’ll leave you with this thought. Good night. pic.twitter.com/WOrWJy0ECn — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 7, 2019

Badminton champion Jwala Gutta has also critiqued the filmmaker's statements in a tweet.

Again..I had no problem with the film..but saying that if u r not able to slap each other there’s no love in an interview where millions are watching is not cool!! Even a woman slapping a man is a big NO!! U wanna call is feminism...so be it!! Am a proud FEMINIST!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 7, 2019

