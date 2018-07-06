Watch — Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone trailer shows girl-next-door's journey to stardom

The trailer of actress Sunny Leone's upcoming biopic, titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, has been released and it looks just as revealing and shocking as expected.

The trailer begins with present day Leone sitting in a green-room, prepping for an interview. She is then introduced as the actress who is very much loved in India but also subjected to equal hatred. Soon, the trailer dives into Leone's childhood showing her as a young Punjabi girl in Canada who takes her religion seriously and is bullied in the process. Born Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Indian immigrants, the trailer shows her family in tough financial situations which encourages Leone to turn to the erotic entertainment industry. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the time when Sunny Leone was the 'Pet' for March 2001 at the age of 19 for men's magazine Penthouse.

It also shows Leone providing a handsome income for the family while her parents get nervous about where all the money is coming from. She then sits her parents down for a one-on-one talk and reveals her secret. Leone's bond with her brother Sundeep is explored in the two-and-a-half minute trailer which ends with a reference to her controversial 2016 interview that was criticised for being sexist.

Watch the trailer here.

Sunny Leone will play herself for the later part of her life, and Rysa Saujani, 14, will play Leone’s younger version. A South African actor has been finalised for the role of her husband Daniel Webber. The web-series is set to premiere on 16 July.

