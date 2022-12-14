Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan share a kiss as Taimur hangs upside down from dad's shoulder

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have always given their fans some serious relationship goals. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to two adorable boys- Taimur and Jeh. Saif and Kareena have managed to keep the spark in their relationship alive even after being together for years. The paparazzi caught the couple sneaking in a kiss outside their building while Taimur hung upside down from Saif’s shoulder. Both Saif and Kareena were dressed casually. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was wearing a grey sweatshirt, red cap and black leggings while Saif had donned blue jeans and a dark T-shirt.

Hanging upside down from Saif’s shoulder was Taimur, who was dressed in a bright blue –T-shirt and navy shorts. After sneaking in a quick romantic moment, the couple, along with Taimur, went inside their building. The video of the moment was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Watch:

The video was praised by many users, who found it adorable. “Cute lill moment”, wrote one person. Another commented, “i like them bcz they never criticise their own life by getting bothered by paps and they are so comfortable in front of them…”

On Sunday, Saif and Kareena were clicked coming back to Mumbai with their kids. The couple had gone to Jaisalmer to celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday. While Kareena wore a printed jacket over a checked shirt and black pants, Saif was dressed in a light pink kurta and white pyjamas.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s Vikram Vedha, a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name. He will next feature in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Kareena was last seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to perform at the box-office as per expectations. She has the remake of The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders in her kitty. She also has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

