Watch: Karan Johar's hilarious shayari about Sara Ali Khan’s 'shauhar' leave her embarrassed
Leaving Sara completely embarrassed, KJo said, “Aur kaun banega Sara ka shauhar (Who will be Sara's husband)?”
After featuring together in one of the most bone-tickling and entertaining episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7, the show host Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan were recently spotted at Mumbai airport. The two were clicked by the paparazzi walking hand in hand. While we all know that KJo and Sara are a deadly combo in terms of fun, this time the filmmaker left the actress embarrassed completely. The filmmaker and the actress were seen interacting with the media, and it was then that KJo talked about Sara’s husband, leaving her all red. Now a video, which is making rounds on the internet, was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram account.
While posting the video, the paparazzo wrote in the caption in Hindi, “Ab kaun banega Sara ka shauhar? (Who will be Sara’s husband?)”, which is exactly the same question raised by the filmmaker. As the two were seen exiting the airport on Monday, the video shows Karan telling the media, “Sara ki shayari sunni chahiye aapko (You should listen to Sara’s poetry).” The paparazzi responded by insisting the actress recite something. The moment Sara shook her head, Karan can be heard saying, “Sara ki sara tumhari (Sara is all yours)”. Listening to this Sara was left in splits and said, “In front of Karan Johar, Sara’s shayari (poetry) is over.”
Interrupting the actress in the middle, KJo said, “Aur kaun banega Sara ka shauhar (Who will be Sara’s husband)?” Sara was left completely embarrassed and added, “I love it. I can’t believe you said this.” Towards the end of the video, the two can be seen hugging each other and saying bye.
In the video, the director and actor duo can be seen in their casual best. KJo carried his glamorous aura along, by accessorising his grey co-ord set with a silver bag. On the other hand, Sara looked chic in her bottle green co-ord set and a cute contrasting red Kit-Kat sling.
On the work front, apart from hosting the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan is gearing up for his next directorial project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Sara will be soon seen in Laxman Utekar’s next, starring Vicky Kaushal. The actress also has Vikrant Massey’s Gaslight in her pipeline.
