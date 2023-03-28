In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host took the audience on a fun ride with actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who came to promote their upcoming film, Bholaa. Known for his witty one-liners and hilarious digs at the guests who grace his show, Kapil Sharma was no different this time too as well. While speaking to Ajay and Tabu about their films and other topics, the comedian made a sly dig at Ajay’s ‘silent’ nature which left the audiences in splits. Ajay, on the other hand, also didn’t leave any chance to tease Kapil Sharma as he went on to ask if he had taken a bath.

It began with Kapil sharing how the media asks him about his conversations with Ajay on the show to which he gave a hilarious response. “Cheet cheet hi hui kyunki baat to woh karte nahi hai (We hardly talk as he doesn’t speak a lot),” he said.

While the response left the actors laughing, Ajay gave an epic comeback by asking the host, “Aaj naha ke aaya hai?” (Have you taken a shower today?)

Watch the promo:



The promo also shared many other epic moments from the episode. In one of them, Kapil can be seen flirting with Tabu by complimenting her on her saree, while jokingly asking Ajay to wait for a bit.

Notably, it is the same episode where Ajay was seen taking the credit for RRR’s Oscar win. As Kapil began by congratulating the latter for bagging an Oscar this year, the actor gave a hilarious response and said, “RRR won an Oscar because of me. Agar maine uss gaane mein naach diya hota toh (What if I had danced in the song)?”

Apart from all this, as Kapil also welcomed actor Deepak Dobriyal on the show, he spoke with them about the film and their experiences while shooting on the sets.

About Bholaa

Directed by Ajay Devgn who also plays the lead role, Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Kaithi. It revolves around the story of an ex-convict who endeavours to meet his daughter for the first time after leaving prison. The film stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles and will release on 30 March 2023.

