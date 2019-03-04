Watch: Kapil Sharma sings romantic song O Hansini for wife Ginni Chatrath on his comedy show

The Kapil Sharma Show recently saw host and comedian Kapil Sharma croon a romantic number for wife Ginni Chatrath. The show already had a strong musical influence, especially with singers Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Jasbir Jassi and Hansraj Hans, who had come in as special guests for the night.

In a comical moment, Mika revealed that Ginni would always cheer and hoot for her husband no matter who performs well on stage. Mika urged Kapil to sing a song for Ginni. The comedian soon obliged and crooned to Kishore Kumar's classic number 'O Hansini'.

Kapil and Ginni, who had been romantically involved with each other for quite some time, got married in December 2018. This simultaneously coincided with the launch of season 2 of The Kapil Sharma Show.



The comedian, who has been in news for his starry behaviour in the past, has reportedly become punctual ever since his marriage to Ginni. Vouching for the same, Juhi Chawla said that his newfound punctuality is a result of "The Ginni Effect."

