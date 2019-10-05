Watch: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin star in a romantic song; collaboration with Dan+Shay after second wedding

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber ended his and Hailey Bieber's wedding week with some new music, created with his nuptials in mind. The musician's new song 10,000 Hours with Dan + Shay is finally out and it will give you major couple goals.

A day after debuting their new single, Justin, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan +Shay released the music video, which costars their wives Hailey, Abby and Hannah.

Justin shared the music video of the song on his Twitter handle.

In the video, the singers serenade their wives as each couple pairs off in their own romantic setting. Bieber and Baldwin share a kiss while lounging in a bed of flowers as both are colour coordinated in white.

Smyers sings for his wife Abby while playing the guitar as Mooney lovingly glances into his pregnant wife Hannah's eyes. And if that wasn't enough, there are never-before-seen home videos of each couple played throughout the video, including footage that shows Justin and Hailey kissing and cuddling.

In the romantic track, Justin, Dan, and Shay promise a lifetime of loving their sweethearts with some dreamy harmonies and smooth vocals. Justin sings on the track he co-wrote along with Smyers, Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillion and Jason "Poor Bear" Boyd.

The music video marks the first time Bieber and Baldwin have starred in a project together. The video was released just a few days after they celebrated their second wedding in South Carolina.

Justin and Hailey had first exchanged vows a year ago at a New York City courthouse after a rekindled romance. Justin and Hailey, who first met in 2009, sparked romance rumours in 2015. After calling it quits, Justin reunited with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. However, Selena and Justin split in March 2018. Hailey and Justin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019 12:10:49 IST