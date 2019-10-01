Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin share first photos following second wedding in a private ceremony

Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin again in an elaborate ceremony on Monday after they first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September last year. The pair celebrated in front of family and friends after a lavish wedding sunset ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, reported People.

The singer shared few pictures after the ceremony which shows the couples sharing a kiss. The still is a black and white studio picture, which shows Hailey fixing Justin's bow-tie and the singer kissing her.

Check out the post here

Check out some more pictures here

View this post on Instagram SQUAD A post shared by @ baldwinshots on Sep 30, 2019 at 10:05pm PDT

Hailey opened up about marriage in a recent interview with Vogue. “You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect. That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him,” she said.

The wedding ceremony was attended by several Hollywood A-listers like models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber's manager Scooter Braun. A day before the wedding, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for which the guests arrived at the Moreland Landing venue via speed boats.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 18:43:13 IST