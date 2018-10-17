Watch: JK Rowling reveals key plot details of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in new featurette

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald makers recently released a featurette video where author JK Rowling reveals certain plot details about the narrative. Rowling mentioned that the antagonist Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp) has been in a New York jail for a few months (i.e, leaving off from the first installment of the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). A decision is made to move him back to Europe where he will be held accountable for the crimes he committed. But during this transfer, Rowling says, "inevitably, Grindelwald escapes."

The narrative thread swiftly moves to Credence (Ezra Miller) and Rowling reveals that in the second installment, Credence deals with the "big question" where wants to know who he really is. Another plot-point where almost all the characters are seen heading to Paris, is mainly because of Credence, says Rowling. This is followed by a scene between Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) where the former says that it is imperative that Credence "finds himself" and in order for that to happen, Scamander will have to "find him".

While Grindelwald mobilises his people to wreak havoc on their world, war is declared and consequently everyone is forced to choose sides. As the plot thickens and the narrative grows darker, people's allegiances are exposed.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald releases across theatres on 13 November, 2018.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 17:46 PM