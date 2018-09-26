Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald final trailer has some big reveals, winks to Potter fans

The final trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald looks to further connect the spin-offs to the best-selling Harry Potter books and films.

The previous trailers introduced fans to actor Jude Law as a dapper, bearded, young version of Hogwarts’ venerable headmaster Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as a pale, long-haired, disheveled Grindelwald, the character who embodies the dark forces in the Fantastic Beasts movies. Standing in Grindelwald's way is of course Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a “magizoologist” with a suitcase full of strange creatures.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set some 70 years before Harry Potter went to the British boarding school and learned to become a wizard and the final trailer has some big reveals and plenty of winks to Potterheads.

The biggest reveal is of course Claudia Kim's character, who turns out to be none other than Nagini, Lord Voldemort’s faithful snake. In the trailer, she is shown as a member of the traveling Circus Arcanus leaving muggle audiences speechless with her shapeshifting. The film will hopefully delve into her origin story as a Maledictus, a woman who carries a blood curse from birth, eventually leading her to turn into a beast.

Another interesting reveal is a scene where Dumbledore looks into the Mirror of Erised, which shows him his “deepest and most desperate desire” — Grindelwald. Rowling had previously said she thinks of the younger Dumbledore as a gay man who fell in love with Grindelwald, who later turned out to be evil and violent.

Dumbledore also offers an explanation as to why he chose Newt over others to stop Grindelwald: "Do you know why I admire you Newt?. You do not seek power. You simply ask if is the thing right."

The film features an ensemble cast led by Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, Poppy Corby-Tuech, with Jude Law and Johnny Depp. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been directed by David Yates from a screenplay by Rowling.

The film is slated for release worlwide on 16 November, 2018.

Watch the trailer here:

