Watch: India's Bir Khalsa group surprise America's Got Talent judges with their daredevil performance

After Mumbai's hip-hop group The Kings won American reality show World of Dance, we have another Indian group representing the country on the world stage.

The Bir Khalsa Group performed some risk-filled stunts to the surprise of judges, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell.

The video of the act was uploaded on YouTube and has achieved over 4 million views so far.

In a very tense moment, one of the members, Jagdeep Singh, lay on the ground with coconuts and watermelons around him while Kawaljit Singh smashed them with a hammer, blindfolded, reports Scroll. The entire act was completed without any misstep or injuries, leaving the viewers and judges stunned. It was performed by Kawaljit Singh, who is said to be world’s tallest policeman, and his partner Jagdeep Singh.

Accoring to News18, The Bir Khalsa Group holds a Guinness World Record for the most number of coconuts smashed while being blindfolded. L auding the act, the Punjab Policealso tweeted the video and congratulated the constable representing India at America’s Got Talent. They wrote, "We are proud of his valour and strength of character.”

World’s tallest policeman and a Punjab Police constable, Jagdeep Singh (9th Battalion PAP) symbolized immense heroism in the Internationally acclaimed show, America’s Got Talent. We are proud of his valour and strength of character. For Video, click here: https://t.co/MTdPtfhQk2 — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) June 2, 2019

Watch Bir Khasala's performance here

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 16:18:22 IST

