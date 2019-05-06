You are here:

The Kings, Mumbai's hip-hop dance group, emerges as winner at NBC's reality show World of Dance

Mumbai's hip-hop dance group The Kings has emerged as the winner of American dance reality show World of Dance. The 14-member dance squad also bagged a cash prize money of one million dollars.

The Kings are officially #WorldofDance royalty. ✨ Sending big love to our champions! pic.twitter.com/Hv7ynJfS24 — World of Dance (@NBCWorldofDance) May 6, 2019

Finally, #TheKings are the World Champions. We made it!

India is on Top https://t.co/aFmKazbspO — The Kings (Kings United) (@kingsunitedcrew) May 6, 2019

In the finale, the Mumbai-based dance crew competed with Canadian contemporary dancer Briar Nolet, sisters Ellie and Ava, VPeepz, a hip-hop group from the Philippines, and Unity LA from Southern California. Founded by Suresh Mukund, the dance group shot to prominence after they won the winner's title in India's Got Talent season 3. Later, they even secured the third position in World Hip-Hop Dance Championship in 2015.

They showed up to World Finals like full-on gladiators! ⚔️ #WorldofDancehttps://t.co/rhTpRHTya4 — World of Dance (@NBCWorldofDance) May 6, 2019

At World Finals, this crew showed no mercy! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/IopdvjqLDU — World of Dance (@NBCWorldofDance) May 6, 2019

Impressed by The Kings' finale performance, judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo gave them a standing ovation and a perfect 100 score.

The third season of World of Dance premiered on 26 February and saw Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Hough reprise their roles as judges for the third consecutive season. Scott Evans replaced Jenna Dewan as the host.

