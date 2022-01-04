Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, releases on Netflix on 14 January

Netflix has released the trailer of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, starring Tahir Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukhla among others.

The series is directed by Sidharth Sengupta, known for creating popular television shows including Balika Vadhu and the series Apharan.

Its official plotline reads as, "A man caught between a woman who loves him and one who desires him. Vikrant (Bhasin), a romantic simpleton in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, becomes an object of desire for Purva (Anchal Singh), who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva's efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side of him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha (Tripathi), he goes down a dark path only to regret it later."

Watch the trailer here

Sengupta on the genesis of the film said, "The idea of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein was brewing for almost twenty years. Since television is conservative in India, both Anahata (the writer) and I had kept this story close to us, waiting for the opportune moment to tell it… and then Netflix happened.

It took a few drafts to get the best script possible and breathe life into it. My inspiration for the series comes from the pulpy thrillers in classic Indian cinema spotlighting Vijay Anand and Salim-Javed, whom I grew up admiring. I have always been a fan of their work and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the title inspired by the iconic ‘90s hit song from a film of the same genre, is an ode to all the pulpy thrillers of those times."

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will debut on Netflix on 14 January.