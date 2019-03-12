Watch: In Santa Clarita Diet season 3 trailer, Drew Barrymore asks Timothy Olymphant to join the undead

Netflix recently released the trailer of Santa Clarita Diet season 3. The series stars Drew Barrymore, a cannibalistic realtor as Sheila, and Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammons, her faithful husband whose life is radically altered when his wife's dietary need changes.

The trailer opens with Sheila startling Joel when she says that their neo-Nazi neighbour looks like a "walking protein shake." "I want to be about more than just eating people, but I also really enjoy eating people," she explains. As the clip proceeds, the couple also have to confront the fact that as a zombie, Sheila will outlive everyone. She asks Joel, who has always gone to crazy lengths for her — from keeping her condition a secret to hunting her next dinner — to spend the rest of the eternity together if she lets her bite him.

The show also stars Liv Hewson as the Hammond's daughter Abby and Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemis, who help the protagonists maintain some semblance of a normal life. According to Entertainment Weekly, Nathan Fillion, Joel McHale, Andy Richter, Maggie Lawson, and Natalie Morales will also be seen in the upcoming season.

Santa Clarita Diet had opened to largely positive reviews for reviving the zomcom genre. The Victor Fresco-directed show is executive produced by Barrymore, Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell.

The series will be available to stream on 29 March.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 15:31:53 IST