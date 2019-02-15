Netflix zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet to return for a bloodier, gorier season 3 on 29 March

Santa Clarita Diet, Netflix's zombie-comedy offering, is returning for another flesh chomping season on 29 March. The show's Twitter account made the announcement on Valentine's Day with a bloody interesting teaser.

We have a #ValentinesDay gift for you. Save the date 💕 3.29.19 pic.twitter.com/H9hRq1fLVU — Santa Clarita Diet (@SCDiet) February 14, 2019

The series stars Drew Barrymore, a cannibalistic realtor, and Timothy Olyphant as her faithful husband whose life is radically altered when his wife's dietary need changes. The teaser shows Sheila (Barrymore) proposing to renew her wedding vows with Joel (Olyphant), so that they are bonded together in matrimony "forever". With the possibility of immortality for the zombie Sheila, Joel struggles with the concept of "till death do us part".

The comedy series is returning with 10 new episodes, which will take the story further. When Drew's character develops an inexplicable desire to eat human flesh, she and her husband figure out the logistics to make sure she is fed without attracting undue attention from the neighbours or police.

The show also stars Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, who help the protagonists maintain some semblance of a normal life. The series had opened to largely positive reviews for reviving the zomcom genre.

The Victor Fresco-directed show is executive produced by Barrymore, Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell.

