Watch: In Nanu Ki Jaanu song 'Bhoot Aaya' Abhay Deol, Patralekhaa give horror a fun twist

Aftre the first song 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary', the second track from Abhay Deol-Patralekhaa starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu is here.

The song, named 'Bhoot Aaya', is an electronic music track with a spooky vibe. The music video features both Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa. The song has been sung by Mika Singh and lyrics have been penned by Sajid Qureshi and Sachin Gupta. Sachin Gupta is also the Music Director for the song. Rapper Fazil Puria has also provided a verse in the song with his Haryanvi rap skills.

You can watch the video below:

The song, choreographed by Adil Shaikh, sees Abhay Deol dance while warning about ghosts all around you. Patralekhaa is dressed in a read gown and keeps a more calm and composed demeanor while multiple strange things take place in the music video. The song is very different from the first released a song which was more upbeat and colloquial than 'Bhoot Aaya'.

Directed by Faraz Haider and written by Manu Rishi Chadha, Nanu Ki Janu tells the story of a ghost who falls in love with a crook. The trailer of the movie teased the after-life love story of Deol and Patralekhaa and looks like a hilarious gag-fest with silly, slapstick humour. It is scheduled to release on 20 April.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 18:54 PM