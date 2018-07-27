Watch: In Hunter Killer trailer, Gerard Butler gets on a submarine to rescue the Russian president

The first trailer of Hunter Killer — based on the 2012 novel Firing Point by Don Keith and George Wallace featuring Gary Oldman and Gerard Butler in lead roles — has finally been released.

"If we don't pull this off, it's going to be World War III," says Gary Oldman. Hunter Killer stars Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), Linda Cardellini (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Toby Stephens (Die Another Day) as well. Adapted by Arne Schmidt and Jamie Moss, the story is about the Russian President getting kidnapped by a rogue general and the US Navy SEALs stepping in to bring him back.

Directed by Donovan Marsh and produced by Neal Moritz, Lionsgate’s Summit Premiere will release it theatrically on 26 October.

The film has been in the works for a while, to the point where the filming is almost entirely finished and is now in the post-production process. Unfortunately, the studio that had commissioned it, Relatively, went belly up in 2015 and had to declare bankruptcy. During Relativity’s descent into bankruptcy, Hunter Killer was the subject of a lawsuit that stated that producers cheated to enter a deal with the company because Relativity executives already knew their company was in financial trouble. Relativity counter-sued and it was all settled out of court. Lionsgate then bought the rights to the film.

The production of Hunter Killer “was also fully supported by the U.S. Navy," as reported by Deadline.

