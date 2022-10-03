Currently riding high on the success of his recently released actioner Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan took his fans by surprise when the makers unveiled his much-awaited dance number Alcoholia. Treating his fans with his killer dance moves, Hrithik, almost after the gap of three years, is truly a sight to behold in his latest party song. Apart from wooing audiences on the big screen, Bollywood’s Greek God never leaves an opportunity to impress his fans in real life, as the actor matched dance steps with Indian singer Falguni Pathak during one of the Garba events on Sunday. The actor and singer duo had so much fun that a series of videos and pictures from the event are buzzing all over the internet.

Taking to his official Instagram account paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of Hrithik and Falguni setting the stage ablaze. As the singer enthralled the audience with her melodious tune, Hrithik can be seen keeping up with her traditional music. Grooving to the Garba beats, Falguni can be seen teaching Hrithik some of the steps of the Gujarati folk dance. Being the total sport he is, Hrithik went on to perform Garba with much finesse. After some time, Falguni can be seen performing Hrithik’s iconic Ek Pal Ka Jeena step. Witnessing the same, Hrithik accompanied her on the same tune, and needless to say, the crowd burst into cheers.

There is no denying the fact that the Vikram Vedha actor celebrated the Navratri with much zeal and enthusiasm. Sporting her usual look, Falguni can be seen donning a Nehru jacket, atop a baggy olive green short kurta and black trousers.

On the other hand, the handsome hunk sported a super casual look. Donning a white shirt atop a matching t-shirt, Hrithik looked uber cool as he completed his outfit with blue denim jeans.

On the work front, Hrithik is basking in the success of Gayatri and Pushkar’s directorial Vikram Vedha, which is presently running in theatres. Apart from Hrithik, the movie also featured Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. Next, the actor will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s actioner Fighter, which will see him star opposite Deepika Padukone. The movie, which also features Anil Kapoor, is expected to hit the cinemas next year. Hrithik also has Krrish 4 in his kitty.

