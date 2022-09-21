Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is presently basking in the success of his recently-released film Sita Ramam, is busy juggling between projects. While celebrating the success of Sita Ramam Dulquer is already gearing up for his next release, R Balki’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist, where he will be seen in the role of an artist. With two big projects on his hands, the actor has been quite busy with the promotions of both the movies. Calling his hectic schedule a ‘dream come true for any actor’, he thanked audiences for their love and support in an Instagram post.

In a video shared on his official Instagram handle, Dulquer can be seen changing outfits and further attending different promotional events where he speaks to the audience and promotes two-back-back releases. While sharing the video, the actor expressed his gratitude toward his fans, saying that their motivation makes him work harder.

“One of the most epic days of promos !! Jumping between Chup and Sita Ramam! A dream come true for any actor. Some days I can’t believe I get to live this life. Thank you all of you for the love and even the criticism. You all give me drive and motivation to push harder and harder!” read his caption.

Check the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)



The actor’s post has so far attracted over two lakh likes and hundreds of remarks in the comments section where fans can be seen showing their love. Many also left heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Dulquer Salmaan thanks fans for the success of Sita Ramam

In a previous post, Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the lead in romantic entertainer Sita Ramam took up the chance to thank his Hindi audience for appreciating his film. In a long post shared on Instagram, he said, “A big big thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the Hindi Audiences for the love extended towards Sita Ramam ‘s Hindi theatrical release. The love continues to pour and grow each day. And as much love and gratitude to the Hindi media across the country for giving the film visibility and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)



Released in multiple languages, the film has been doing good at the box office and people are loving the performances. The plot of the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial revolves around a love story set in the 1960s.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.