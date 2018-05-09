Watch: High Jack new track 'Happy Ending Song' sees Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall dance to laid-back tune

A new song from upcoming comedy movie High Jack has been released and it sounds as effortless and laid-back as the theme of the movie itself.

Styled after the music of a mariachi band, the track titled 'Happy Ending Song', has fluttering acoustic guitars with the lyrics being sung in a sing-song tone. Staying true to the title of the song, the track is about getting a happy ending and what can could mean for different people.

At times, the lyrics are sarcastic and blunt in nature taking aim at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the movie's theme of being India's first ever stoner comedy. The lyric "Sun lo kehna apne doctor aur ghar ke bado ka/Drugs naa lena, don't even try" is just one example of the sarcastic and mocking tone of the lyrics in 'Happy Ending Song'. The song then explains why the the anti-drug message: "Moral police ko khush rakh ke censor se film ko bachana hai".

Watch the song here:

High Jack stars an ensemble cast of Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana.

Produced by Phantom films and directed by Akarsh Khurana, High Jack is slated to release on 18 May.

