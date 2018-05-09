High Jack, stoner comedy starring Sumeet Vyas, to release on 18 May after resolving issues with CBFC

The Sumeet Vyas-starring stoner comedy High Jack finally has a release date as Phantom Films announced that the film will release on 18 May.

The film's release had gotten postponed following some procedural delay caused in attaining clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Confirming the news, Phantom Films' spokesperson had told Hindustan Times: "High Jack won’t be making it to cinemas tomorrow as it has been referred by the CBFC to the revision committee. There is a procedural time involved in the process, and we will hopefully announce a new release date soon."

The film was initially scheduled for a 20 April release. As per the trailer, the film revolves around a plane hijacking where a group of first-time hijackers along with the passengers accidentally get high, resulting in a series of hilarious events.

High Jack stars Sumeet Vyas as DJ Rakesh, an out-of-luck DJ who happens to be just one of many strangely interesting characters on the plane. It also features Sonnalli Seygall and Mantra Mugdh in pivotal roles.

May 09, 2018