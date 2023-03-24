Watch: Here's how Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty are breaking the internet today
The images of the 2 of them walking together with their trademark swag on social media soon went viral, and fans were left wondering what their next project is all about.
Netizens were left in a state of joy and excitement when 2 of the biggest stars from Bollywood hinted at a possible collaboration. Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram to say that, “@apnabhidu going back to the days we worked together, and diving back into the nostalgia of 50 years of friendship Stay tuned for what’s upcoming!
Amazon’s free video streaming premium service on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV, recently unveiled a jaw-dropping teaser, announcing its upcoming series ‘HUNTER Tootega Nahi Todega’. This action thriller features one of Bollywood’s most recognized and legendary action stars Suniel Shetty in the lead as A.C.P Vikram Sinha. It also features a stellar cast featuring- Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles, alongside Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra. The 8-part episodic series is produced by Yoodlee Films – the film division of Saregama India Limited and directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra, is set to premiere on Amazon miniTV on March 22 for free.
Talking on the announcement of the show, Suniel Shetty said, “Action as a genre is something I have always been passionate about and Hunter Tootega Nahi, Todega is helping me relive that passion. All over again. It is a project that has truly been a team effort. I was hooked on to the character of ACP Vikram Sinha, from the word go. He is the ‘One man army’ that we have heard of often. Totally raw and rigid.”
He added, “To associate with Yodlee Films who helped bring to life this jaw dropping action thriller, combined with the nationwide reach of Amazon miniTV as the streaming partner, I am sure audiences across India will love the show.”
