’Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’ releases this week and excitement amongst the fans is at its peak. Everyone across the globe especially Indian fans are rooting for their favourite Groot including none other than our superstar Salman Khan.

Salman Khan is a man of few words and his words are Midas’ touch. Groot as everyone is aware is also a tree of few words and has left his mark in the hearts of many fans worldwide.

The video has Salman’s humourous take in his everyday routine of film promotions but in Groot style.

May 5 it is!

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” releases in cinemas this Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The third and final instalment from Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy is almost here. But before the film finally lands in theatres on May 5, fans can’t keep calm, as critics worldwide have shared warm reactions to the film.

This makes the last outing of director James Gunn with the MCU but nonetheless, he’s had a remarkable and memorable journey.

In a recent interview with an Indian publication, James stated that he wishes to work with our very own Indian actor Jr NTR.

The director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be. Replying to the same, the director said he would love to work with the guy from RRR ‘with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything’. Gunn also added that Jr NTR was ‘amazing’ and ‘cool’ in the film.

