Watch: Gul Makai teaser shows a happy Malala Yousafzai in midst of a Pakistan ravaged by terrorism

The teaser for upcoming film Gul Makai begins with men patrolling with guns in their hands as children, all boys, sit and study on barren land.

In a snow-covered Pakistan ravaged by terrorism and counter-terrorism efforts, men with bazookas, assault rifles and bombs destroy and kill everything in sight.

In middle of all the chaos is Malala Yousafzai who goes to school, argues with her sibling, and is happy with the way things are going before her village turns into a battleground.

Recently, the poster of Gul Makai was also unveiled. The movie's poster read, "One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world." The biopic will capture Malala's journey from Pakistan's Swat Valley to her efforts in getting the children of Pakistan to school. Her efforts got her worldwide recognition and admiration.

Watch the video here:

The film is based on the life of Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. It has been directed by Amjad Khan, and stars Reem Shaikh as Malala along with Divya Dutta and Atul Kulkarni. The film is about Malala's widely recognised fight for education and peace in a Pakistan plagued by several terrorist groups.

Shaikh, who will play the global icon, has been previously seen in TV operas like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. She was also seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-Farhan Akhtar-starrer Wazir.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 17:06 PM