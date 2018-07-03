Gul Makai poster shows Malala Yousafzai's fight for education in Pakistan amid Taliban rule

The poster of Gul Makai, the film based on the life of Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. Directed by Amjad Khan, the film stars Reem Shaikh in the titular role along with Divya Dutta and Atul Kulkarni. The moving poster brings forth Malala's fight for education and peace in a Pakistan plagued by several terrorist groups.

The poster reads, "One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world." The biopic will capture Malala's journey from Pakistan's Swat Valley to her efforts in getting the children of Pakistan to school. Her efforts got her worldwide recognition and admiration. Shaikh, who will play the global icon, has been previously seen in TV operas like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. She was also seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-Farhan Akhtar-starrer Wazir.

Some parts of the film were shot in Bhuj and Mumbai in 2016. Later, the cast and crew were supposed to shoot in Kashmir, but owing to the tumultuous situation in the valley, they had to drop the plan.

