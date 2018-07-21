Linkin Park writes tribute to Chester Bennington on frontman's first death anniversary

A year after the death of Linkin Park's lead singer Chester Bennington, his band mates are mourning the loss of their brother, People reported.

It quoted Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon, and Brad Delson's tribute post on Instagram,"“It has been a year since your passing — a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it [still] feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts — our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness.”

“Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world,” they said, “We miss you more than words can express.”

On 20 July, 2017, Bennington was found dead in his home in Los Angeles. The singer, who had been battling depression and alcoholism, committed suicide two months after his friend, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, took his own life, Variety reported.

Bennington was 41 when he passed away. He had entered into rehab in 2006 but had not been taking anti-depressants for more than a year before his death.

In their statement at the time, Linkin Park had said, “The demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal… After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place.”

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 17:37 PM