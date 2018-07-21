You are here:

Linkin Park writes tribute to Chester Bennington on frontman's first death anniversary

FP Staff

Jul,21 2018 17:37:24 IST

A year after the death of Linkin Park's lead singer Chester Bennington, his band mates are mourning the loss of their brother, People reported.

It quoted Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon, and Brad Delson's tribute post on Instagram,"“It has been a year since your passing — a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it [still] feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts — our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness.”

Linkin Park's tribute to Chester Bennington. Twitter@linkinpark

Linkin Park's tribute to Chester Bennington. Twitter@linkinpark

“Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world,” they said, “We miss you more than words can express.”

On 20 July, 2017, Bennington was found dead in his home in Los Angeles. The singer, who had been battling depression and alcoholism, committed suicide two months after his friend, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, took his own life, Variety reported.

Linkin Park paid a tribute to Chester Bennington on 20 July, 2018 which marks the singer's first death anniversary. Twitter

Linkin Park paid a tribute to Chester Bennington on 20 July, 2018 which marks the singer's first death anniversary. Twitter

Bennington was 41 when he passed away. He had entered into rehab in 2006 but had not been taking anti-depressants for more than a year before his death.

In their statement at the time, Linkin Park had said, “The demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal… After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place.”

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 17:37 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Chester Bennington #Chester Bennington suicide #Entertainment #Instagram post #Joe Hahn #Linkin Park #Mike Shinoda #Tune In #TuneIn

also see

Argentine rock star Cristian ‘Pity’ Alvarez accused of shooting man four times under influence of drugs

Argentine rock star Cristian ‘Pity’ Alvarez accused of shooting man four times under influence of drugs

Tab Hunter, star of Damn Yankees!, dies at 86 following 'unexpected and sudden illness'

Tab Hunter, star of Damn Yankees!, dies at 86 following 'unexpected and sudden illness'

Bruce Springsteen's final Broadway show at Walter Kerr Theatre to be aired on Netflix on 15 December

Bruce Springsteen's final Broadway show at Walter Kerr Theatre to be aired on Netflix on 15 December