Watch: Ghoul new trailer sans dialogue, jarring background score sets tone for upcoming Netflix Original

A new trailer of horror web series, Ghoul, has been released by its makers, known for their works in Insidious, Get Out and Udta Punjab.

The trailer is devoid of dialogue, with background sounds taking the centre stage. From the nagging hissing sound of toes of a suspended body brushing incessantly against the blood and water concoction on the cemented floor, to the jarring buzz coming out of a monitor unable to connect to the CCTV video feed, the trailer makes sure that the audience is left with a sense of unease.

Ghoul is a chilling series about a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation centre and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most deplorable secrets, bearing the potential to disgrace the facility.

Based on Arabic folklore, Ghoul is set at a covert detention center at which military officials question and often torture suspected terrorists. Nida (Rathika Apte), a newly minted interrogator who turned on her own father as an anti-government activist, arrives at the center to discover that some of these terrorists are not of this world. She must fight for not just the truth behind the military's hyper-nationalist goals, but for her survival in the face of demons, both human and not.

It also stars Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul, and Mahesh Balraj as the prisoner.

Written by Patrick Graham, the series has been co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikaramaditya Motwane's Phantom Films, along with Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions and Ivanhoe Pictures.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 14:54 PM