KGF Chapter 2 will release in theatres on 14 April in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have put out the first song of the upcoming film-Toofan- today, 21 March. The track sees Kannada superstar Yash emerge as a saviour for the people of the Kolar goldfields.

The track begins with a voice-over of how Rocky (played by Rocking Star Yash) has managed to give a new lease of life to the people working in Narachi after the events of the first film. The energetic song then extolls the virtues of Rocky and how his persona has frightened all his enemies.

Watch the song here:

The pan-India film which is set to hit theatres on 14 April, is the sequel to the 2018 hit KGF: Chapter 1. The movie will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The music of KGF: Chapter 2 has been composed by Yash Basur while Prashanth Neel is the writer and director of the film.

The film follows Rocky after he becomes a hero for the local residents. But, as he establishes his hold over the area, Rocky must also battle rivals out for his blood, as well the government, which considers him a criminal.

The makers of the film had released a new poster featuring Yash as the deadly Rocky on the superstar’s birthday on 8 January this year.

The upcoming movie also stars Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Malvika Avinash, among others, in pivotal roles. Dutt will be making his debut in Kannada film through KGF: Chapter 2. The Munnabhai MBBS actor will portray the role of Adheera, the antagonist of the period action-drama.

The film was earlier set to release in 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. KGF: Chapter 1 was a massive hit in 2018 and its release established Yash as a force to be reckoned with in the film industry. The movie received rave reviews worldwide and became the first Kannada film to gross over Rs 200 crore.