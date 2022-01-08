Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 to release as scheduled in cinemas on 14 April, makers announce with new poster
KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles
The makers of Kannada actor Yash’s much-awaited movie titled KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled a new poster today, 8 January. They made the announcement on the actor’s 36 birthday by treating fans with a special poster. While wishing Yash on his birthday, the actor’s team also confirmed that there will be no change in the movie release date.
As per the latest update, the movie is all set to hit the big screen on 14 April, this year. The new poster features actor Yash standing in a fiery and deadly look as Rocky.
Taking to his social media handle, director of the movie Prashanth Neel said that he can’t wait for this monster to conquer the world.
Check the announcement here
Caution ⚠️ Danger ahead !
Happy Birthday my ROCKY @Thenameisyash.
Can't wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14th, 2022.#KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 #HBDRockingStarYash pic.twitter.com/uIwBZW8j3F
— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 8, 2022
Along with the Sandalwood superstar, actors including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in pivotal roles. Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash among others will be seen in the supporting cast.
Dutt will mark his debut in Sandalwood entertainment industry through KGF Chapter 2. He will be portraying himself as the villain, Adheera in the movie.
According to reports, this movie was expected to release last year but got postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. This year, the film is slated to release in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.
KGF: Chapter 1 was released in 2018, and went on to receive overwhelming responses from fans, across the globe as well as critics.
also read
Explained: Why Ukraine's culture minister is objecting to Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 2 over an 'offensive' character
Oleksandr Tkachenko has complained to Netflix over the 'insulting' portrayal of a character from Kyiv in Emily In Paris 2
'I am an artist, not a variant': R&B singer Omarion reacts to jokes comparing his name to Omicron
Omarion joked in a video that if people run into him in the streets, they don’t need to isolate for five days
Manoj Bajpayee looks back at 2021, The Family Man 2, National award win and more
Manoj Bajpayee on 2021 being an exceptional year for him: 'I’m taking the compliments and praise coming my way with a lot of humility'