KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles

The makers of Kannada actor Yash’s much-awaited movie titled KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled a new poster today, 8 January. They made the announcement on the actor’s 36 birthday by treating fans with a special poster. While wishing Yash on his birthday, the actor’s team also confirmed that there will be no change in the movie release date.

As per the latest update, the movie is all set to hit the big screen on 14 April, this year. The new poster features actor Yash standing in a fiery and deadly look as Rocky.

Taking to his social media handle, director of the movie Prashanth Neel said that he can’t wait for this monster to conquer the world.

Happy Birthday my ROCKY @Thenameisyash. Can't wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14th, 2022.#KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 #HBDRockingStarYash pic.twitter.com/uIwBZW8j3F — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 8, 2022

Along with the Sandalwood superstar, actors including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in pivotal roles. Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash among others will be seen in the supporting cast.

Dutt will mark his debut in Sandalwood entertainment industry through KGF Chapter 2. He will be portraying himself as the villain, Adheera in the movie.

According to reports, this movie was expected to release last year but got postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. This year, the film is slated to release in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

KGF: Chapter 1 was released in 2018, and went on to receive overwhelming responses from fans, across the globe as well as critics.