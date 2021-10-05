Watch: First single from Rajinikanth's Annatthe is SP Balasubrahmanyam's swansong
Rajinikanth shared the song on Twitter and wrote, 'For 45 years, SPB lived as my voice'
A peppy number, 'Annatthe Annaatthe Varen' sung by late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the first single from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth starrer, Annatthe set for release on Diwali, was released on Monday.
Sun Pictures, the production house, released the video.
While D Imman is the music composer, lyrics are by Viveka and the film, set for release on November 4, is directed by ace filmmaker Siva. The song is sung by Balasubrahmanyam who died last year due to COVID-19 .
In a tweet, Rajinikanth paid tributes to SPB, saying the singer would continue to live by his sweet voice.
For 45 years, "SPB lived as my voice," he said.
During the recording of the song, which was released today, he never thought that this would be the final one to be sung by the celebrated singer for him, Rajinikanth said.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
