Rajinikanth's Annatthe to release on 4 November, producers announce with new poster
Annatthe, directed by Siva and starring among others, Nayanthara, Meena, Khusbu Sundar and Prakash Raj, will hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.
Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming flick Annatthe will be a Deepavali 2021 release, producers Sun Pictures announced on Thursday.
'AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!' (Are you ready for Annatthe deepvali)', a tweet from the Kalanithi Maran-led Sun Pictures asked.
#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!@rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer #Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/RVVIqO0xJS
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 1, 2021
The film, directed by Siva and starring among others, Nayanthara, Meena, Khusbu Sundar and Prakash Raj, will hit the screens on 4 November, 2021.
Last year, the shooting of the movie was stalled after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
