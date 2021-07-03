Entertainment

Rajinikanth's Annatthe to release on 4 November, producers announce with new poster

Annatthe, directed by Siva and starring among others, Nayanthara, Meena, Khusbu Sundar and Prakash Raj, will hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.

FP Staff July 03, 2021 14:01:33 IST
Rajinikanth's Annatthe to release on 4 November, producers announce with new poster

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming flick Annatthe will be a Deepavali 2021 release, producers Sun Pictures announced on Thursday.

'AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!' (Are you ready for Annatthe deepvali)', a tweet from the Kalanithi Maran-led Sun Pictures asked.

Check out the tweet here

The film, directed by Siva and starring among others, Nayanthara, Meena, Khusbu Sundar and Prakash Raj, will hit the screens on 4 November, 2021.

Last year, the shooting of the movie was stalled after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: July 03, 2021 14:01:33 IST

