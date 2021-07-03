Annatthe, directed by Siva and starring among others, Nayanthara, Meena, Khusbu Sundar and Prakash Raj, will hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming flick Annatthe will be a Deepavali 2021 release, producers Sun Pictures announced on Thursday.

'AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!' (Are you ready for Annatthe deepvali)', a tweet from the Kalanithi Maran-led Sun Pictures asked.

Last year, the shooting of the movie was stalled after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)