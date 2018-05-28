Watch: Final Ocean's 8 trailer introduces eight major characters and their hilarious backstories

Ocean’s 8, the slick heist film with top Hollywood female actors comprising the sophisticated group of heist planners this time around, has unveiled its third an final trailer, which has revealed a little more of its stellar star cast and their characters than the main trailer that came out in April.

Ocean's 8 stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, a recently released convicted felon who has put together a team to steal an expensive work of jewelry from celebrity Daphne Kluger, played by Anne Hathway during the high glamour celebrity fashion event, The Met Gala which boasts of the most sophisticated security presence.

Ocean's 8 is a casting coup by Warner Bros. especially when Hollywood Studios have bee scrambling to up their diversity and female equality quotient in the post-Weinstein scenario.

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter are the lead cast with Damian Lewis, Richard Armitage, and James Corden also featured in the movie. Dakota Fanning will appear in an undisclosed role, and Matt Damon and Carl Reiner will reprise their roles as Linus Caldwell and Saul Bloom, respectively.

Since Ocean's 8 is set at The Met Gala, real world celebrities are also making cameo appearances which include Anna Wintour, Alexander Wang, Kim Kardashian, Maria Sharapova, Derek Blasberg, Lauren Santo Domingo, Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Olivia Munn, Adriana Lima, Hailey Baldwin, Serena Williams, Kylie Jenner and Zac Posen.

The latest trailer showcases the lead characters and their respective roles in the planned heist, with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett as the mastermind and executor of the plan respectively, while Mindy Kaling, Rihanna and Awkwafina are revealed to be the technical wizards for different aspects of the plan.

The highly anticipated movie is releasing on 8 June and is directed by Gary Ross, with George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh as the producers, as reported by The Indian Express.

You can watch the trailer here.

