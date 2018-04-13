Ocean's 8 trailer: Sandra Bullock assembles team of sophisticated yet formidable thieves in this heist movie

The second trailer of the upcoming heist comedy Ocean's 8 is out and it looks just as exciting as any other Ocean's franchise movie we have seen before.

The trailer opens with celebrity Daphne Kluger being explained by her associate and confidant who Debbie Ocean is — a convicted felon and the estranged sister of another convicted felon Danny Ocean (George Clooney's character from the previous Ocean's movies). We soon discover what Debbie Ocean, along with her close friend and partner-in-crime Lou, is planning: An ambitious attempt to carry out a heist at the annual Met Gala in New York City. They soon assemble a team of seven sneaky criminals, each with their unique set of skills. Debbie tells them that they have a chance of making $16.5 million in five week's time, and they set off trying to carry out a heist that may seem close to impossible, but not quite.

Ocean's 8 stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, Cate Blanchett as Lou, Anne Hathaway as Daphne Kluger, Mindy Kaling as Amita, Sarah Paulson as Tammy, Awkwafina as Constance, Rihanna as Nine Ball, Helena Bonham Carter as Rose, Damian Lewis as Debbie's ex-lover, Richard Armitage as Claude Becker, and James Corden as Kluger's associate and Debbie's confidant. Dakota Fanning will appear in an undisclosed role, and Matt Damon and Carl Reiner will reprise their roles as Linus Caldwell and Saul Bloom, respectively.

Anna Wintour, Alexander Wang, Kim Kardashian, Maria Sharapova, Derek Blasberg, Lauren Santo Domingo, Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Olivia Munn, Adriana Lima, Hailey Baldwin, Serena Williams, Kylie Jenner and Zac P osen will make cameo appearances in the film.

Ocean's 8 has been directed by Gary Ross, and written by Ross and Olivia Milch. Geroge Clooney and Steven Soderbergh are the producers of the movie. It hits theaters on 8 June.

