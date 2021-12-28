Shibani Dandekar's sister, VJ-singer Anusha Dandekar, hosted a Christmas get-together and shared pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram handle.

Actor-Director Farhan Akhtar celebrated a warm Christmas this year with his lady love Shibani Dandekar and a few of his close friends.

In one of the videos, Farhan Akhtar can be seen sitting on a chair and singing artist Michael Buble's song, 'Always on My Mind'.



Akhtar is seen holding his partner Shibani while singing the song for her. Shibani Dandekar smiles ear-to-ear, blushing at the love and admiration showered on her. Meanwhile, her sister who is recording the video can be heard giggling in the background.

Actor Milind Soman, his wife Ankita Konwar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Namrata Purohit were among the guests who attended the Christmas get-together.

The picture-perfect frames were posted with a touching caption from Anusha Dandekar. The television personality wrote, ‘It’s not what’s under the tree, it’s who’s around it….’, referring to the happy smiles that accompanied her in the picture.

She further added that Christmas was always special for her as it brought family and friends together. Dandekar mentioned that Secret Santa and delicious food made the festival even more wonderful.

The singer also shared a glimpse of the Christmas meal by posting a clip of the appetising treat laid out on the table.

Anusha Dandekar posted a group picture too, tagging all the guests which included Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and others. She then signed off her post by thanking everyone for always coming to her Christmas gathering and making her heart full of love. ‘I love you beyond’, she wrote in her caption.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for three years now. Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani for 15 years and the two parted ways in 2016. The ex-couple have two daughters together, Shakya and Akira.