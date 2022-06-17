As the video starts, Alam can be seen covering his eyes with salt following which a man standing behind him ties a black cloth over them. The man then guides Alam to the board, where the young artist starts working on a canvas in the presence of a live audience.

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is much loved and respected for his humanitarian work across the country. To thank the actor for all the help and support that he has given to the people, a fan drew a portrait of him while being blindfolded.

Ajmer Alam drew a portrait of the actor at a public function on Tuesday, 14 June. A video of Alam drawing Sonu Sood's portrait was shared by a Twitter user named Vikash Kumar Gupta.

As the video starts, Alam can be seen covering his eyes with the salt following which a man standing behind him ties a black cloth over them. The man then guides Alam to the board, where the young artist starts working on a canvas in the presence of a live audience. As soon as he gets hold of the brush and paint, Alam draws a portrait of Sood with utmost ease. Within minutes, he completes the painting and takes off the blindfold.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/Vikash159980/status/1536639218612436992?s=20&t=zWKefXnGysVSpt4OCcbFNg

In the caption, Gupta mentioned that Alam, who is a resident of Bihar’s Siwan, has made a wonderful painting of Sood. He also wrote that before making the attempt Alam put salt over his eye and tied a black cloth. Towards the end of his post, Gupta stated that Alam wishes to meet Sood someday and present the painting to him.

The video soon caught the eye of internet users and has garnered over 1.65 lakh views now. The clip also came to the attention of Sonu Sood, who re-shared it on social media.

Check his response here:

https://twitter.com/SonuSood/status/1536640856861589505?s=20&t=yXJNzgcZfFvWTakwH72img

On the career front, Sood was last seen in the movie Samrat Prithviraj , which was based on the life of Rajput warrior-king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also featured Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

