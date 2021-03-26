Watch: Fahadh Faasil transforms into a fiery and formidable political leader in trailer of Malik

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik is slated to hit the theatres on 13 May, during the Eid week

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who was last seen in the 2020 film C U Soon, is all set to entertain his fans with his next Malik. The makers of the movie released the much-awaited trailer on Thursday, 25 March. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik is slated to hit the theatres on 13 May, during the Eid week.

The film is set against the backdrop of communal conflict and revolves around Fahad's character Sulaiman, a powerful leader who is very loyal to his people. He leads a revolution against higher forces that tries to exploit his people.

In the 1 minute and 45 seconds trailer, the two different avatars of Fahadh's character have been introduced. An older Fahadh appears to be calm even after knowing how the police are planning to murder him during his jail term. Later, the glimpses of a younger Fahadh are shown in which he is seen leading political campaigns. The trailer is full of action, drama, political sub-plots and looks promising.

Malik also has Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George playing crucial roles along with the Super Deluxe star. The political drama will be clashing with Mohanlal's Marakkar and Nivin’s Thuramukham at the box-office.

Before Malik, Fahadh will be seen playing the lead role in Irul, helmed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin. It is slated to stream on Netflix from 2 April. The thriller was shot during the coronavirus pandemic and features only three characters. Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran are playing the other central characters. The makers recently released the trailer and announced its release date.

Apart from Malik and Irul, Fahadh also has Joji, Paattu, Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum and Sajimon Prabhakaran’s Malayankunju as his next projects.

Check out the trailer here