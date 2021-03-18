Irul trailer: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Darshana Rajendran star in Netflix murder mystery
Irul revolves around three people in an empty house trying to find a killer during a power cut amid heavy rain.
The trailer of Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayalam thriller, Irul, has made its way to the internet on Thursday, 18 March. Taking to Twitter, Netflix India shared the trailer announcing that the film will premiere on 2 April.
Directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, the film also stars Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran. Irul was shot during the coronavirus pandemic and features just three characters. It promises a gripping murder mystery and revolves around three people in an empty house trying to find a killer during a power cut amid heavy rain.
Here is the trailer
Dramatic music, Fahadh Faasil and a whole lot of mystery: Irul has everything we love… and more!
Arriving on April 2nd.#FahadhFaasil @darshanarajend #SoubinShahir @IamAntoJoseph @NaseefYI pic.twitter.com/m2Og23LbAk
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 18, 2021
Irul is jointly produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Shameer Muhammed, Jomon T John's Plan J Studios. Jomon is also the director of photography while Shameer has also donned the editor's hat.
Irul is Fahadh's second film which is skipping a theatrical release. Last year, his film C U Soon also released on Amazon Prime Video.
Fahadh is known for playing intense roles in various critically acclaimed films like Kumbalangi Nights and Trance.
After Irul, Fahadh will next be seen in Malik, according to Times of India. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also stars Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George. Malik is all set to clash with Mohanlal’s Marakkar and Nivin’s Thuramukham on 13 May.
He also has Joji, Paattu, Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum and Sajimon Prabhakaran’s Malayankunju in his kitty.
The actor recently suffered injuries while shooting for Malayankunju. As per various reports, he apparently lost balance while performing a stunt sequence and suffered injuries on his face, reports Indian Express.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Telugu cinema's theatrical business is soaring, while other industries are still struggling to find their feet
While all other industries are struggling to deliver one or two profitable films after the lockdown, the Telugu film industry is booming with films like Uppena, Jathi Ratnalu and Krack scoring big at the box office. The hit rate is impeccable.
Suryah's Nenjam Marappathillai opens in cinemas after Madras HC clears release
On 2 March, the Madras High Court had ordered an interim stay on the release of Nenjam Marappathillai after Radiance Media Pvt Ltd filed a plea against the film's producers
Nenjam Marappathillai movie review: Selvaraghavan's sexual harassment film addresses everything else but
Nenjam Marappadhillai is a shallow, convenient sort of film, that can only excite those who are already entranced by the Selvaraghavan universe. For the rest of us, it is an exhausting mess.