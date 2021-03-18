Irul trailer: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Darshana Rajendran star in Netflix murder mystery

Irul revolves around three people in an empty house trying to find a killer during a power cut amid heavy rain.

The trailer of Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayalam thriller, Irul, has made its way to the internet on Thursday, 18 March. Taking to Twitter, Netflix India shared the trailer announcing that the film will premiere on 2 April.

Directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, the film also stars Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran. Irul was shot during the coronavirus pandemic and features just three characters. It promises a gripping murder mystery and revolves around three people in an empty house trying to find a killer during a power cut amid heavy rain.

Here is the trailer

Irul is jointly produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Shameer Muhammed, Jomon T John's Plan J Studios. Jomon is also the director of photography while Shameer has also donned the editor's hat.

Irul is Fahadh's second film which is skipping a theatrical release. Last year, his film C U Soon also released on Amazon Prime Video.

Fahadh is known for playing intense roles in various critically acclaimed films like Kumbalangi Nights and Trance.

After Irul, Fahadh will next be seen in Malik, according to Times of India. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also stars Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George. Malik is all set to clash with Mohanlal’s Marakkar and Nivin’s Thuramukham on 13 May.

He also has Joji, Paattu, Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum and Sajimon Prabhakaran’s Malayankunju in his kitty.

The actor recently suffered injuries while shooting for Malayankunju. As per various reports, he apparently lost balance while performing a stunt sequence and suffered injuries on his face, reports Indian Express.