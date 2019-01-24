Watch: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song Good Morning is a peppy track full of hope

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga's new song 'Good Morning' is clearly for the early risers. The song sees Rajkummar Rao practically waking up the entire household to a new morning, full of sunshine and hope. Featuring Sonam K Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Seema Pahwa and the like, 'Good Morning' is a peppy, jovial number.

As Rao awakens the household, each member chips in to help set the stage for his upcoming stage play. They are seen preparing costumes, making stage art, posters for the play and even advertising it.

Voiced by Vishal Dadlani and Shannon Donald, Rochak Kohli's melodious tunes are sure to connect with viewers. 'Good Morning' is penned by Gurpreet Saini.

The film follows the narrative of Sonam Kapoor's character while she discovers love. Anil Kapoor shares screen space with daughter Sonam for the very first time in this romantic drama.

The title track of the film was a recreation the iconic track from Anil Kapoor's 1942- A Love Story. It was sung by Kumar Sanu and composed by RD Burman.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is all set to hit the theatres on 1 February. Watch the song here.

